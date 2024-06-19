Chamisa Aide Charged Over Unlawful Assembly

Jameson Timba and 78 Others Arraigned on Charges of Unlawful Assembly and Disorderly Conduct |

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – June 19, 2024 | Jameson Timba and 78 others appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court today, facing serious charges of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry, and disorderly conduct.

The state alleges that on June 16, 2024, around 1400 hours, police received information about an unsanctioned gathering at 6 Downie Road, Strathaven, Avondale West, Harare. The gathering was reportedly for an unlawful demonstration. When police arrived to investigate, the crowd became hostile and violent, throwing stones at officers and damaging a police vehicle. Two officers were injured in the incident, prompting the use of tear gas and subsequent arrests.

Among the accused is a 17-year-old minor, remanded to his guardian’s custody. Another individual showing signs of mental health issues was detained under Section 26 of the Mental Health Act and awaits examination by two doctors.

The accused challenged their detention, but the State opposed the application. The ruling on their remand is scheduled for tomorrow at 1115 hours.

