PSL Giants Disappoint

Spread the love

FORMER champions FC Platinum are proving once again that they are an emerging force in Zimbabwean football after shooting to the top of the Premier Soccer League while the traditional giants continue to play second fiddle.

FC Platinum moved to the top of the PSL table for the first time this season after edging bogey side Bulawayo Chiefs in a statement victory at the weekend.

FC Platinum are undefeated in their last six matches, winning five and drawing once.

The Platinum miners are on 22 points followed by Manica Diamonds who are a point behind after being held by Yadah.

Shamva-based Simba Bhora are third, while defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars have crept to fourth place are a recent run of good form.

The emerging forces in the PSL have taken up the top four positions, while the traditional giants are nowhere in the picture.

Only Highlanders in fifth are closer, but are eight points adrift of the log leaders, while Dynamos and CAPS United have more than 10 points to make up.

The balance of power has totally shifted in the top flight with the new forces which are well organised and better funded now dictating the terms.

It is almost a decade since any of the traditional big three won the league with CAPS United being the last to taste glory in 2016.

Since them FC Platinum has taken four titles, while Ngezi Platinum Stars bagged the honours last season.

The league is a marathon and judging by the distance the three sides have to make up, it will take monumental shift for any of them to win the league this season.

The trio has shown neither the hunger nor the consistency needed to win the league title, while the emerging forces have all the positive vibes.

The league is slowly approaching mid-season and the traditional giants will surely be assessing their options ahead of the second half of the season.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...