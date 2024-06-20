Chivhayo Cdes In Fresh US$7 Million Scandal

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo’s business partners, Mike Chimombe, President of the Economic Empowerment Group (EEG), and Moses Mpofu, are under investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over a botched US$87 million Presidential Goat Scheme.

A leaked ZACC memorandum dated June 7, 2024, suggests that Chimombe and Mpofu potentially face corruption charges.

The document indicates that the two may have contravened Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, relating to the theft of trust property, and Section 8(2) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

It is alleged that the duo received US$40 million from the Ministry of Finance to supply and deliver goats intended to support underprivileged households across the country under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

However, after receiving the funds, Mpofu and Chimombe allegedly failed to deliver the goats as agreed and instead converted the funds for personal use, purchasing luxurious houses and vehicles.

The memo reads: “Investigations that ensued established that on November 16, 2021, the Government of Zimbabwe, represented by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, entered into a contract agreement with Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, represented by Moses Mpofu. The contract, valued at US$87,757,168.00, was for the supply and delivery of 632,001 goats over five years.

Investigations conducted established that there is no company registered in Zimbabwe as Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming. Instead, Blackdeck Private Limited, registered on February 12, 2015, lists Moses Mpofu and Phinas Hazvineyi Kabisira as directors.

Further investigations revealed that the Ministry of Lands agreed to make an advance payment of 30% to Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming towards the purchase of the goats.

On April 21, 2022, and June 29, 2022, the Ministry of Lands transferred ZWL$901,294,200.00 and ZWL$698,705,800.00 respectively into Blackdeck’s CABS bank account number 1006126120 for the supply and delivery of the goats.

The total amount transferred to Blackdeck to date is ZWL$1.6 billion, or US$7,712,197.10 at the interbank rate.

The memo indicated that the investigation is ongoing as ZACC seeks to reconcile the total number of goats delivered to the Ministry of Lands by Blackdeck to date.

ZACC also aims to obtain Blackdeck’s CABS bank statements where the Ministry of Lands deposited the funds.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...