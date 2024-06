Mnangagwa Celebrates Ramaphosa Inauguration Like Kid On Christmas Day

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Today(Wednesday) I had the immense honour of attending the Presidential Inauguration of His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa.

Congratulations, President Ramaphosa, on this remarkable achievement.

It is a privilege to be part of this historical event and I look forward to working with you for the continued strength and unity between our nations.

