Tinashe Mutarisi’s Son Selected for National U18 Basketball Team

By Sports Reporter | ZimEye | In an exciting development for both sports enthusiasts and the Mutarisi family, Tinashe Mutarisi Jr., the son of renowned businessman Tinashe Mutarisi, has been selected to join Zimbabwe’s U18 national basketball team. This announcement was proudly made by Lomagundi College, where the young talent is currently a student.

The news comes as a testament to Tinashe Jr.’s dedication, skill, and hard work in basketball, marking a significant milestone in his athletic career. Lomagundi College shared the achievement on their social media platforms, expressing their pride in their student’s accomplishment and highlighting the school’s commitment to nurturing excellence in various fields.

Tinashe Jr.’s selection is particularly notable as it underscores the blend of academic and athletic prowess fostered at Lomagundi College. The institution’s focus on innovation, excellence, and tenacity appears to have played a crucial role in developing talents like Tinashe Jr., who are now stepping onto national platforms.

His father now has another reason to celebrate as his son’s achievements bring the family name into the sports limelight. The young athlete’s journey is expected to inspire many aspiring basketball players in Zimbabwe and beyond.

