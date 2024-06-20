Young Chevrons Dismiss Namibia

Beloved Biza was the star of the show again this Tuesday as the Zimbabwe Ladies U19 cricket team recorded a mammoth 103 run win over Namibia in the second T20 of the six-match series.

15-year-old Biza who scored 62 runs on Monday added 11 more runs to her total in the second innings of the series to propel Zimbabwe to 146-4 in 20 overs.

She put in a brilliant performance in which she scored 73 runs which amounts to half of Zimbabwe’s runs in the match all by herself, while Kelkis Ndlovu added 21 runs.

Namibia did wage some resistence through Leigh Marie Visser (2/14) and Estelle van der Merwe (1/18) but the Young Lady Chevrons had stealth and shape to put on board a decent twenty-over-a-side score.

When given their chance to bat, Namibia U-19 Women found the going tough against the Zimbabweans who were eyeing an improved victory margin from the previous day.

Chipo Moyo was again in the act as Namibia saw a disastrous collapse, however, Kellis Ndlovu was the lethal hitman this time around condemning Namibia to a humiliating defeat at home.

Ndlovu claimed an incredible five wickets for just four runs while Moyo took a couple of wickets for 16 runs as Namibia saw their demise at 43 runs in 12.1 overs.

Unlike in the first match where non of the Namibian batters managed to score double figures, Mekelaye Mwatile (10) and Leigh Marie Visser (10) managed to pass the milestone.

They however, could not stay longer at the crease thanks to Zimbabwe’s precise bowling and eventually the Young Lady Chevrons won by 103 runs to take the series 2-0.

Zimbabwe, who fell just short of the three-figure win margin on Monday, when they won by 96 runs made sure they completed a rout over their regional rivals on Tuesday.

The six-match T20 series is part of the preparations for the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup.

