Buy Verified Medicines, Government Warns Public

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned the public against buying medicines from unverified sources including street corners.

This comes amid a worrying increase in the practice which is posing a significant public health threat.

The urgency for caution coincides with Zimbabwe’s recent recognition of pharmaceutical regulation, highlighting the country’s commitment to safe and effective medication.

“We understand that some medicines may be cheaper when bought from the streets, but the risk associated with their use far outweighs any perceived benefits, let us prioritise our health and well-being by seeking medical treatment from licensed healthcare professionals and purchasing medicines from reputable sources,” MCAZ’s director general, Richard Rukwata.

The Chairperson of the Community Pharmacists Association and Director for Diamond Pharmacies, George Nyamayaro, echoed the same sentiments.

“I urge the public to buy medicines from registered institutions, they should not buy medicines from unverified sources even on the road. The reason is that there are a lot of risks associated with that, public medicine will not get the right dosage, and they will not get the right drug that they are supposed to use for the right condition.

“Yes, medicines save lives but they can cause fatalities. As pharmacies, we provide safe and cheap medicines under regulation by the MCAZ. I urge the public to seek medical attention from qualified healthcare professionals and purchase medicines from licenced pharmacies to ensure their safety and well-being.”

MCAZ is actively combating the sale of unlicensed medicines, working with law enforcement to conduct raids and inspections on suspected dealers.

Some commonly purchased unregulated medicines in Zimbabwe include antibiotics like Ciprofloxacin, pain medications like Lofenac, and weight loss products.

