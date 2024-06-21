Chimombe, Mpofu Flee To China

By Political Reporter Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, business partners of Wicknell Chivhayo, have reportedly fled to China to evade arrest.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating the pair in connection with a failed US$87 million Presidential Goat Scheme.

Chimombe and Mpofu’s company was awarded the contract and received US$40 million.

However, they are accused of failing to deliver 632,001 goats under the scheme, allegedly diverting the funds to purchase luxury cars and upmarket mansions.

The two businessmen are currently reported to be in China and are expected to return to Zimbabwe to address the corruption charges.

In addition to the goat scheme scandal, Chimombe and Mpofu are embroiled in a controversial US$40 million deal with Chivhayo involving a fraudulent Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender.

The trio is reportedly in a dispute over the division of the proceeds from this deal.

