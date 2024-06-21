Former Waverley Blankets Manager Convicted

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A former manager at Waverley Blankets Mutare shop, Abdul Rawoof Dawood has been convicted of theft of funds.

The court ordered Dawood to restitute $18,000 to Waverley Blankets or face imprisonment for a period of six months.

This decision comes after Dawood’s full trial proceedings regarding the theft that occurred during his tenure at the store from August 2021 to July 2022.

The legal proceedings have now concluded with Dawood being found guilty of the crime. The court’s ruling emphasizes the seriousness of the offense and aims to ensure accountability for the stolen funds. Dawood is now under the obligation to make full restitution to Waverley Blankets as per the court’s directive.

The case has garnered significant public attention due to the breach of trust involved and the substantial amount of money stolen.

Should Dawood fail to comply with the order, he faces the consequences.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...