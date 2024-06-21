Fresh Details On Mnangagwa, Chivhayo Criminal Activities

By Political Reporter- Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi faced a tough challenge on Wednesday as he attempted to defend President Emmerson Mnangagwa and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo against accusations of criminal activities.

Public interest in Mnangagwa and Chivhayo’s alleged misconduct surged recently following leaked audio recordings.

In these recordings, Chivhayo boasted about his ability to manipulate the President and secure fraudulent government contracts.

Civic society organizations and opposition parties have since intensified their claims that Zimbabwe is undergoing a form of state capture.

They allege that President Mnangagwa’s associates are engaged in corrupt practices that harm the state, yet no arrests have been made.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Mbizo legislator Corban Madzivanyika confronted Minister Ziyambi, who also serves as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, about the government’s capacity to arrest and prosecute individuals purportedly close to the President.

“Do you have the capacity to arrest and prosecute criminal elements that are alleged to be close to the Presidium of this country? If not, is it possible to invoke what was used in November 2017 to correct or restore legacy?” asked Madzivanyika.

In response, Ziyambi demanded evidence to support the claims against the President. “I want to thank the Hon. Member for the question. Can the Hon. Member furnish me with concrete proof that the President is surrounded by criminals? I thank you,” said the justice minister.

Despite Ziyambi’s defense, questions continue to surround President Mnangagwa’s association with Chivhayo.

Allegations of unchecked power, lack of transparency, potential corruption, and state capture have fueled public and political concern.

The controversy deepened with the emergence of voice recordings allegedly featuring Chivhayo bragging about his influence over the Executive and his claim that he effectively controlled Zimbabwe.

Chivhayo is currently embroiled in a contentious US$40 million deal with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and has had a public dispute with business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe over payments.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating the ZEC contract, but the outcomes remain uncertain.

