Road Accidents Rise

Spread the love

Zimbabweans have blamed bad driving habits for the spike in fatal road traffic accidents that have seen 25 lives being lost in 10 recent road accidents.

As road traffic accidents continue to soar, the public has called for a behavioural change among drivers to curb road carnage.

“Drivers are not learning defensive and also don’t follow the road regulations and speed,” said a passenger.

Another said, “Defensive driving is important for us to better stay safe on the roads.”

“Drivers are not following the law and are getting drunk while speeding,” added a passenger.

Most of the recent accidents have been attributed to human error, with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) committing to tightening law enforcement, monitoring and evaluation of vehicles along highway checkpoints.

“We implore the public to be responsible on the roads. If certain vehicles pass checkpoints and people get injured as a result of negligence on the part of police officers, swift action will be taken, ZRP Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Among the recent accidents is one which claimed five lives in Mazowe this Monday, and another that saw eight people being burnt beyond recognition when a bus caught fire in Gandanzara on Sunday.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...