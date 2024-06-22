Warriors Drop Down FIFA Ladder

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe national football team, known as the Warriors, has fallen to its lowest FIFA ranking in eight years, sparking concerns among fans and analysts alike.

According to the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday, the Warriors have dropped seven places to number 129 globally, reflecting their recent dismal performances.

In the recent international window, Zimbabwe faced disappointment in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C, losing both matches.

The first match ended in a 2-0 defeat against lower-ranked Lesotho, followed by a 3-1 loss to higher-ranked South Africa. These results have contributed to Zimbabwe’s decline in the global standings.

Zimbabwe now sits at number 38 on the African continent, having dropped five places with 1122.54 points. This decline underscores the team’s struggle to maintain competitiveness in regional and global football.

Meanwhile, in the latest FIFA rankings, Argentina continues to lead globally, while Morocco tops the African rankings.

The top ten global teams include Argentina, France, Belgium, Brazil, England, Portugal, Netherlands, Spain, Croatia, and Italy. In Africa, Morocco is followed by Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, and South Africa.

The Warriors’ recent slide in the rankings has intensified calls for a review of team strategies and preparations ahead of future competitions.

