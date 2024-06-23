BREAKING: ZACC’s X Account Officially Announces Wicknell Chivayo Must Be Arrested

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare, June 22, 2024 – In an unexpected turn of events late Saturday night, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ZACC) official X account released a series of explosive posts calling for the arrest of convicted ZANU PF affiliate and money launderer Wicknell Chivayo. The posts have since sparked widespread discussion and confusion among citizens and business.

An individual identifying themselves as a senior ZACC employee, using the handle @MhepoYeNyika, posted a series of tweets from the commission’s official account. The tweets, written in a mix of Shona and English, revealed frustration within the commission over alleged high-level corruption and the pressure to divert attention to trivial issues.

“It is my sworn duty to stand for truth and justice and to reveal to the public the deplorable level of corruption that has plagued our country,” read one of the tweets. Another tweet highlighted the pressure within the commission to avoid charging Chivayo for his serious crimes, focusing instead on distractions metaphorically described as “discussions about goats.”

The posts quickly garnered significant attention and reactions online, with many praising the alleged whistleblower’s courage, while others questioned the legitimacy of the claims and the security of the commission’s communication channels.

Later in the night, ZACC issued an official public notice declaring that their X account had been compromised. The notice, signed by Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane, appeared to confirm the so called security breach and urged the public to disregard any recent communications from the account. According to the notice, the commission last had control of the account on June 20, 2024, at 18:25.

“The Commission reaffirms its commitment to eradicate the scourge of corruption and ensure the national development aspirations are attained within set timelines,” the notice stated, assuring the public that efforts to recover the account are underway.

The incident raises eyebrows on what is really happening inside ZACC in its fight against corruption. The claims made in the posts, if true, indicate significant obstacles and potential external influences hampering the commission’s operations.

As the situation unfolds, the public awaits further clarification and actions from ZACC regarding both the security breach and the allegations made against high-profile individuals such as Wicknell Chivayo.

