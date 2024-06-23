Kapini Pushes For Walter Magaya Elevation To ZIFA Presidency

By A Correspondent

Tapuwa Kapini, the former Zimbabwean goalkeeper currently playing for Highlands Park in South Africa, has thrown his support behind Prophet Walter Magaya as the ideal candidate for the upcoming ZIFA presidency.

Kapini’s endorsement stems from Magaya’s notable achievements, including the successful recruitment of Khama Billiat to Yadah FC, which Kapini views as a testament to Magaya’s capability to deliver significant results in football administration.

“Despite any criticisms, Kapini believes Magaya’s passion and commitment to football are evident in his substantial investments in the sport, demonstrating his potential to make a positive impact as ZIFA president,” Kapini’s statement highlighted.

The endorsement underscores Magaya’s growing influence in Zimbabwean football and sets the stage for a potentially transformative leadership bid within ZIFA.

