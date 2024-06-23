New Details In Chivhayo’s US$9 Million ZEC Scandal

By Political Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has disclosed new details regarding a scandal in which it allegedly issued a tender to controversial businessman and convicted criminal Wicknell Chivayo to procure election materials for the 23 August 2023 general elections.

According to ZEC, they never engaged the Zanu PF apologist in any tender process.

However, leaked audios and documents suggest otherwise, indicating that Chivayo did receive the tender.

This evidence surfaced following a fallout between Chivayo and his former business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, reportedly over the distribution of millions of USD fraudulently obtained from ZEC through inflated invoices.

Mpofu and Chimombe have accused Chivayo of fraudulently changing their contract with South African company Ren-Form and Better Brands to supply voting material to ZEC, and in the process, pocketing the proceeds of corruption alone.

However, Chivayo has denied the charges, saying Chimombe and Mpofu used advanced Artificial Intelligence to fabricate voice notes purportedly recorded and shared by the former, making it appear as if he self-incriminated.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, ZEC said that it never engaged Chimombe, Mpofu and Chivayo, saying all its procurements were above board.

Reads the statement:

We have noted with great concern social media posts and rumours circulating online, that are causing public alarm and despondency and we would like to put it on record that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has no contract nor did it procure any election material from or through individuals being mentioned in the reports.

All materials procured for the 2023 Harmonised Elections were obtained in line with procurement regulations and therewas due diligence as all tender processes were subjected to oversight.

We challenge all those alleging that the Commission has a contract with the three individuals to come forward and present the same.

We want to also publicly declare that the actual amounts used for the procurement of all the election materials were far less than the figures being mischievously circulated on social media. All election materials procured during the 2023 Harmonised Elections were delivered on time.

The Commission has also checked with the supplier who categorically stated in writing that they did not have any contract with the same individuals for the supply of election materials during the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Furthermore, there were no third parties between the Commission and all election material suppliers.

Any statements suggesting a contractual link between ZEC and these individuals for the supply of the 2023 Harmonised Elections materials are inaccurate, misleading and mischievous and therefore should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

The Commission assures all its stakeholders that all procurements were above board.

