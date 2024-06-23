Nick Trashes ZEC Statement On Chivhayo

Nick Donovan, a journalist from The Sentry has trashed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) press statement where they dismissed claims that they were working with controversial businessmen Wicknell Chivhayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

Responding the ZEC statement, Donovan said he spoke to Ren-Form whom he said described Chivhayo as their agent.

“For the record, I’ve spoken with Ren-Form whoa) say they did have a contract with, and delivered to, ZEC. b) describe Wicknell Chivayo as their agent, and said yes they paid him,” said Donovan.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, ZEC said that it never engaged Chimombe, Mpofu and Chivayo, saying all its procurements were above board.

“We have noted with great concern social media posts and rumours circulating online, that are causing public alarm and despondency and we would like to put it on record that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has no contract nor did it procure any election material from or through individuals being mentioned in the reports,” ZEC said.

Now Donovan said he is digging more into Ren-Form.

