US Tourist Killed By An Elephant In Zambia

Spread the love

By BBC- An elephant has killed a United States tourist during a safari tour drive in Zambia.

The elephant pulled Juliana Gle Tourneau, 64, from New Mexico, from her parked car and trampled during a safari drive on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Maramba Cultural Bridge in Livingstone when her group stopped due to traffic caused by an elephant herd, a police official told the Zambian national broadcaster ZNBC.

This marks the second fatal elephant attack on a US tourist in the southern African country this year.

In March, Gail Mattson, a 79-year-old woman from Minnesota, was killed during a game drive in Zambia’s Kafue National Park.

During that incident, an elephant charged the truck, flipped it over, killed Ms. Mattson, and injured five others.

Rona Wells, Ms. Mattson’s daughter, wrote on Facebook that her mother died in a “tragic accident while on her dream adventure.”

A video of the attack went viral, showing an elephant charging towards the vehicle.

Although none of the vehicle passengers are seen in the video, someone can be heard saying “Oh my goodness” and “It’s coming fast.”

The vehicle then stops, presumably to try to deter the elephant, but the animal hooks its tusk onto the vehicle, causing it to roll several times.

Zambian authorities have called on tourists to exercise extreme caution while observing wildlife in the country.

Zambia’s neighbours, Zimbabwe and Botswana, have also raised concerns about increasing elephant populations in their respective countries, with Zimbabwe recording deadly elephant attacks in recent years.

-BBC

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...