America & UK In Hidding As Kagame Seeks 5th Presidential Term

By Political Correspondent- The United States and the United Kingdom, often vocal about their commitment to democracy, have remained conspicuously silent as Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame seeks a fifth term in office.

This silence starkly contrasts their usual practice of condemning African leaders who extend their stay in power beyond the accepted two-term limit, a cornerstone of democratic principles they espouse.

Adding to this paradox, the UK, a self-proclaimed bastion of democracy, has brokered a controversial deal to relocate African migrants from its shores to Rwanda, despite the latter’s troubling human rights record.

This move underscores a troubling inconsistency in the UK’s stance on human rights and democratic values.

Kagame, who has been at the helm since 2000, faces opposition from Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana.

Launching his campaign in Musanze district in the Northern Province, Kagame reiterated the Rwandan Patriotic Front’s (RPF) commitment to inclusive development.

“Democracy is about personal choice and freedom. No one should choose for you; that choice is dictated by Rwanda’s unique context,” Kagame proclaimed, drawing applause from a sea of supporters clad in party colours. “We have overcome significant challenges together, and we will achieve much more,” he assured the crowd.

The RPF’s campaign will cover 19 sites over three weeks, with their manifesto emphasising the continuation of efforts towards the national Vision 2050, aiming for sustainable development and an improved quality of life for all Rwandans.

At 66, Kagame has criticised Western nations for their “double standards” on democracy, pointing to the discrepancy between their rhetoric and their response to his prolonged tenure.

Kagame secured his last electoral victory in 2017 with a staggering 98.63% of the vote, following a 2015 constitutional amendment that permitted him to run for three additional terms.

The amendment allowed Kagame to extend his presidency with a seven-year term in 2017, sparking debates about the true state of democracy in Rwanda.

Despite this, the US and UK’s reticence on Kagame’s extended rule and their pragmatic dealings with Rwanda paint a complex picture of their foreign policy priorities and ethical stances.

– Xinhua.

