Mike Chimombe, Moses Mpofu Spotted At ZACC

By A Correspondent| Businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe now at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission offices by appointment facing questions over alleged money laundering in ZEC election tenders.

They also face charges of misappropriating ZWL$1.6 billion meant for buying goats.

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have left ZACC after attending an interview with their lawyer Tapson Dzvetero.

Dzvetero said “We just presented our clients to ZACC who indicated that they will call us when they need us. My clients are willing to assist with any investigation.”

