Mnangagwa Exposes Himself

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s frenzy over his assumption of the Southern African Development Community leadership has exposed how the ruling Zanu PF likes to take Zimbabweans for granted.

The sight of ZUPCO buses branded 44th SADC summit makes a sad sight especially to those who understand how the bloc operates.

Leadership of the SADC is rotational, meaning any member country will have its turn to lead but in Zimbabwe, Zanu PF and Mnangagwa are making it appear as if it’s something given on merit.

The fact that Mnangagwa is taking over the leadership despite his questionable electoral victory which the same block dismissed as being unfree and unfair makes it even more revealing that it’s nothing out of this world.

While Mnangagwa has been busy fixing roads in preparation for the summit set for August, he is exposing himself either as someone who is starved of moments of glory or an ignorant person who celebrates ordinary things and situations.

