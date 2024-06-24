Sikhala Reports CID Law and Order Visit to His Residence

By A Correspondent| Former Zengeza legislator Job Sikhala reported on social media that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order visited his Chitungwiza residence last night in search of him.

The news came to Sikhala through messages from neighbors and friends early this morning.

Sikhala, currently abroad for medical treatment, expressed confusion and concern over the visit.

“Today, I have advised my lawyer Harrison Nkomo to go and inquire from CID Law and Order if they are truly looking for me,” Sikhala stated.

He added that if the authorities are indeed seeking him, he would interrupt his medical treatment to return to Zimbabwe and address the issue.

The former legislator suspects that the visit is connected to his recent address at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy.

He mentioned that ZANU PF functionaries have been vocal against him following his speech in Geneva, which might have prompted the state agents’ actions.

“What also surprises me is that my absence from Zimbabwe for medicals is known by everyone and wonder why the state agents would go to look for me at my house when they know that I am not in Zimbabwe at the present moment,” Sikhala remarked.

Sikhala assured his followers that he is ready to return to Zimbabwe to clear his name once his lawyer verifies the authorities’ intentions.

“I honestly do not understand their agenda to arrest me, but be reassured that I will be back as soon as my lawyer confirms that they are truly looking for me to clear my name,” he said.

The visit by CID Law and Order adds to the growing tensions between Sikhala and the Zimbabwean government, particularly following his outspoken criticism at the international forum.

