Tiringindi versus Masvingo City Council

Top Masvingo Activist Takes City Council to Court Over Alleged Fraudulent Billing

By Court Correspondent | ZimEye | A leading Masvingo activist has filed an affidavit against the Masvingo City Council, accusing the local municipality of issuing seemingly fraudulent parking fines. The case, which is now before the Magistrate Court in the province of Masvingo, could have significant implications for the city’s parking enforcement practices.

Prosper Taruvinga Tiringindi, the applicant, claims he was unjustly fined by a city marshal on June 17, 2024. According to Tiringindi, after parking outside the District Administration offices and paying for his parking, he was approached by a marshal who demanded additional payment for an alleged previous parking violation. The marshal then presented him with a receipt for an outstanding fine, which lacked any specific dates, making it impossible for Tiringindi to verify the alleged offense.

In his affidavit, Tiringindi states, “The penalty of USD10 being charged for not paying USD1 is grossly unreasonable.” He further argues that the absence of dates on the receipt reflects “highest levels of incompetency and lack of accountability” from the city council. Tiringindi’s affidavit highlights the lack of transparency in the council’s billing process, suggesting that the municipality is taking advantage of motorists by billing them for debts without proper records.

The applicant is seeking an interdict to stop the Masvingo City Council from issuing parking fines and receipts without dates, demanding a more transparent and accountable system. Tiringindi believes that his application must succeed to protect innocent motorists from similar experiences in the future.

This case has sparked a debate about the fairness and transparency of municipal billing practices. Residents are closely watching the proceedings, as the outcome could lead to significant reforms in how parking violations are managed and enforced in Masvingo.

As the case unfolds, ZimEye will continue to provide updates on any developments and the court’s final decision on Tiringindi’s application for an interdict.

