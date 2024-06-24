Water Supply To Resume Monday : City Council

Prior to the notice issued by the council that water service would have been restored by the 22nd of June, we hereby notify residents that shut down of Bushmead waterworks is still before us.

This is due to mantainance water works at the Harare-Beitbridge highway.

All the works were completed but we faced a system failure due to the induced vibrations of the plant.

Our technical team is working flat out 24/7 to ensure that supplies are restored by the 24th of June 2024.

We regret for any inconveniences caused due to this development.

Normal should be restored tomorrow morning

We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused

Mayor of the city of Masvingo His Worship Councillor Tabe Aleck

