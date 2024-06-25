Caps United Edge Chegutu Pirates In Stormy Tie

The Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 encounter between CAPS United and Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro Stadium had a lengthy stoppage due to crowd trouble.

The match was stopped for twenty-two minutes after Pirates fans started raining missles following William Manondo’s goal.

Manondo scored a brilliant effort in the 67th minute to put the Green Machine ahead.

A couple of Chegutu Pirates fans were arrested following the chaos.

The match resumed with the visitors immediately securing an equaliser courtesy of Gift Mwinga’s effort.

However, CAPS won it right at the death through Manondo’s second strike of the day.

The result put the Harare giants on twenty-two points and marked their return to winning ways.

