Former CCC Legislators In Horrific Accident

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Prince Dubeko Sibanda and Pashor Sibanda were yesterday involved in a car accident after they hir a donkey before colliding with a Honda Fit just a few kilometers into Bulawayo.

This is the second accident the two have been involved in within 2 two years.

According to a ZimLive report, the two are safe from the accident.

It is not yet clear where they were coming from but just this past week, the two were in Wedza where they attended a meeting organised by Valentine Zinhumwe.

More to follow…

