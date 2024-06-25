One Person Feared Dead As NRZ Train-Chicken Bus Involved In Accident

One person feared dead in an accident involving a bus and a train in the early hours of this morning at a rail crossing along Lyton and Paisley Road in Harare.

More details to follow…..

Meanwhile, in another accident, an Inter-Africa bus caught fire and burnt to ashes this morning near Jubert Crushers along Masvingo-Mutare highway.

According to Diamond FM, all passengers managed to escape with no injuries. According to one of the passengers, the fire started from the engine before it engulfed the whole bus.Diamond FM Zim

