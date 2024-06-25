Police Arrest Three Suspects for Smuggling Firearms and Syrup

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Beitbridge, Zimbabwe – June 24, 2024 | In a significant operation at the Beitbridge Border Post, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a major smuggling attempt. The suspects, identified as Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28), and Wellington Ndlovu (34), were arrested on June 23, 2024, for attempting to smuggle firearms and Broncleer syrup into the country.

According to the ZRP’s official press statement, the suspects were found with 10 boxed 9mm P.A.K pistols, each equipped with empty magazines, and 100 bottles of 100 ml Broncleer syrup. These items were discovered concealed in a box hidden among 40 reflector vests in a Toyota Quantum vehicle. The vehicle was also towing a trailer containing the deceased body of Kudakwashe Saveka, a South African national.

The contraband was intercepted during a thorough inspection at the Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, North Bound, Port Health Inspection Bay. This discovery has raised concerns about the increasing trend of smuggling activities and the lengths to which individuals will go to evade law enforcement.

In a related incident, Beitbridge police are also investigating the murder of Philmon Chamunorwa Tongoona (33), a cross-border smuggler, on June 22, 2024. Tongoona was shot by three unidentified assailants near Tongwani Village on the Beitbridge-Panda Mine Road. The attackers ambushed Tongoona and his employee, who were guarding a trailer loaded with groceries, gas stoves, and blankets. The trailer, being towed by an Isuzu KB250, had developed a mechanical issue when the attack occurred.

The suspects reportedly stole a cellphone and US$150.00 in cash from Tongoona’s employee, who managed to escape but was subsequently shot in the back by the fleeing assailants.

The ZRP has appealed to the public for any information regarding these incidents. Citizens are encouraged to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 107, or report to the nearest police station.

Commissioner Nyathi, Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, emphasized the ZRP’s commitment to tackling smuggling and ensuring public safety. The police force continues to urge vigilance and cooperation from the community to help combat these illegal activities.

