Bail Hearing for Jameson Timba and Others Postponed Amid Unrest Allegations

Harare, Zimbabwe – June 25, 2024 | The bail ruling for Jameson Timba and 78 others, charged with participating in a disorderly gathering, has been postponed to Thursday, June 27, 2024. This high-profile case, involving allegations of promoting violence and disturbing public peace, continues to draw national attention.

The charges stem from an incident on June 16, 2024, when police received reports of an unsanctioned assembly at a residence in Strathaven, Avondale West, Harare. Authorities claim the gathering was intended for an unlawful demonstration.

Upon investigating, police officers faced hostility from the group, which allegedly turned violent. According to the state, the accused individuals responded to police inquiries by throwing stones, injuring two officers, and damaging a police vehicle. The situation escalated, necessitating police reinforcements and the use of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe stated that the postponement of the bail ruling is to ensure a thorough examination of the case, which has sparked widespread debate and concern over civil liberties and public order.

As the nation waits for the upcoming hearing, this case remains a focal point in discussions on law enforcement and the right to peaceful assembly. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

