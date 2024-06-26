Former Minister In US$500 000 Corruption

By Political Reporter- Former Deputy Minister of Information Bright Matonga was Tuesday arrested for allegedly stealing agricultural inputs valued at US$424,888.

Upon his arrest, Matonga was detained at Seruwe Police Station in Chegutu.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed Matonga’s arrest, stating that it was in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers leasing his farm.

The brief statement reads:

“The ZRP confirms that Bright Matonga has been arrested by police in Chegutu in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers who were leasing his farm. A warrant of arrest was duly issued by the courts.”

The police indicated that further details about the arrest would be released in due course.

Matonga served as Deputy Information Minister in the cabinet of President Robert Mugabe.

Matonga was, in 2016, reportedly blamed for the decline of Chigwell Estate in Chegutu, a farm that, before his takeover, supported the livelihoods of approximately 500 people and contributed $4 million to Zimbabwe’s annual export revenue.

In July 2020, Matonga was listed in the BSR (Business Strategic Report) of 18 July 2020 as a beneficiary of the 2007 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Farm Mechanisation Scheme, part of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme. According to the list, he received goods worth US$359,420 under the thematic group “Politicians.”

