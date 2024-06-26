Harambee Stars COSAFA Squad

Kenya have announced their final squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa.

The tournament will be staged in city of Port Elizabeth from 26 June to 7 July.

The East Africans have named an U23 squad that will feature at the competition.

They are in Group A along with Zambia, Comoros and Zimbabwe.

Kenya are scheduled to travel to South Africa on Tuesday morning.

Their first game is on Thursday against Zambia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 6 pm CAT.

Here is the Kenya squad:

Goalkeepers

Byrne Omondi, Ibrahim Wanzala, Dolph Junior

Defenders

Alphonce Omija, Paul Ochuoga, Sylvester Owino, Geoffrey Onyango, Amos Wanjala

Midfielders

Stanley Wilson, Elly Owande, Chrispine Erambo, Aldrine Kibet, Austine Odhiambo, Patrick Otieno, John Ochieng, Kaycie Odhiambo, William Gitamu, Rooney Onyango.

Forwards

Benson Omalla, Jeremy Bissau, Alfred Tanui, Hassan Beja, Moses Shummah

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

