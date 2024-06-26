Mnangagwa Road Accident

Major Collision at E. D. Mnangagwa Road and Herbert Chitepo Street

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – June 25, 2024 | A serious accident occurred yesterday afternoon at the intersection of E. D. Mnangagwa Road and Herbert Chitepo Street, involving a truck and a Honda Fit. The collision caused the truck to overturn, creating a significant disruption in the area.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and clear the wreckage. However, no information regarding the condition of the passengers involved in the accident had been obtained by the time of posting.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collision. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic delays and diversions are expected.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

