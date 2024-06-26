Nick Mangwana Convinces Self that Zimbabwe Has No Problem with Zambia

By Farai D Hove | Harare, Zimbabwe – June 25, 2024 | In a recent social media exchange, Nick Mangwana, Zimbabwe’s government spokesperson, asserted that there is no dispute between Zimbabwe and any neighboring country, specifically addressing concerns about relations with Zambia. His statement comes amid rising tensions and criticisms over the country’s diplomatic stance.

Mangwana’s tweet, posted yesterday, emphasized that President Mnangagwa’s remarks, which have sparked controversy, were merely expressions of well-founded security concerns. He dismissed the reactions as emotional and hysterical, defending the president’s right to speak on security matters, especially regarding perceived hostile activities by powerful nations in the region.

“There is no dispute between Zimbabwe and any other country in the region. Outside of all the emotions – and hysteria in some of the cases, what is President Mnangagwa accused of saying, which is offensive? Every leader has a right to express well-founded security concerns particularly when there are malign hostile big power activities close to home,” Mangwana tweeted.

In response, Fadzayi Mahere, an opposition leader, sharply criticized Mangwana’s stance, questioning the diplomatic approach of the current administration. She argued that Zimbabwe’s increasing isolation harms the nation, leading to strained relations with neighboring countries.

“What sort of diplomacy is this? How does Zimbabwe’s growing isolation help us? Is this not what led to all our neighbours building a bridge and circumventing us? Why are we seeking new enemies? At this rate, will Zimbabwe not end up being an enemy to all and a friend to none?” Mahere tweeted.

She further suggested that any genuine security concerns should be addressed through proper diplomatic channels rather than public declarations, accusing the government of engaging in “sloppy, megaphone, isolationist diplomacy.”

This exchange highlights the growing debate over Zimbabwe’s foreign policy and its implications for regional relationships. As tensions rise, the nation watches closely to see how these diplomatic challenges will unfold.

