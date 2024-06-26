Susan Mutami Slaps Mliswa With ChildSupport Lawsuit After Saying He’s A Caring Dad

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Norton MP Temba Mliswa has been hit with a child support lawsuit by his estranged girlfriend, Susan Mutami. This development ironically comes just weeks after Mutami had praised Mliswa for being a caring father.

Mutami took to social media to voice her frustrations, alleging that Mliswa has failed to provide financial support for their son, Tinotenda. In a series of tweets, Mutami detailed her struggles in securing school fees and child support from Mliswa, who she claims has not contributed to their child’s upbringing.

“Guys, may you please assist, am kindly looking for a reputable law firm that handles child support matters. My son wants to claim school fees and child support. I also need it backdated from the day he was born,” Mutami tweeted.

She further elaborated that her eldest child attends one of the most expensive schools in the country, and she manages this without Mliswa’s help. Mutami emphasized that Mliswa’s son is the one who needs assistance, and she is seeking legal action to ensure he fulfills his parental responsibilities.

Mutami also highlighted that despite her numerous attempts to communicate and resolve the matter, Mliswa has remained unresponsive. “He has never paid a single cent towards the upkeep of his son apart from phone calls to his child. Myself and the Australian government are the ones that have been supporting Tinotenda to date since birth,” she stated.

The public feud between Mliswa and Mutami has drawn significant attention, with many taking to social media to express their views on the situation. As of now, Mliswa has not commented on the lawsuit or the accusations made by Mutami.

This lawsuit marks a significant turn in the ongoing saga between the two, as Mutami seeks legal recourse to ensure her son receives the support he deserves. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly be watched closely by many.

Mliswa was still to comment at the time of writing.

