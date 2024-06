Austria Edge Netherlands

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a crucial Euro 24 showdown, Austria clinched a spot in the knockout stage with a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Netherlands, highlighted by Marcel Sabitzer’s late heroics.

The Austrians needed at least a draw to ensure progression from Group D, and they got off to a strong start when Dutch forward Donyell Malen inadvertently scored an own goal in just the sixth minute.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...