Linda Masarira Statement On International Day Against Drug Trafficking

PRESS Statement from Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) President on International Day Against Drug and Illicit Trafficking**

26 June 2024

Today, as we commemorate the International Day Against Drug and Illicit Trafficking under the theme “The Evidence is Clear, Invest in Prevention,” Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) stands in solidarity with global efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking. We unequivocally condemn drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe and across the globe, recognizing it as a grave threat to the well-being of individuals and societies.

In Zimbabwe, the scourge of drug abuse, particularly the rampant use of crystal meth, has reached alarming levels. This dangerous substance has wreaked havoc on the lives of many young people, leading to addiction, health complications, and untimely deaths. It is imperative that the Zimbabwean government takes decisive action to classify crystal meth as an illegal and dangerous drug. This classification is a crucial step in curbing its spread and mitigating its devastating impact on our youth.

Drug and substance abuse has escalated into a global pandemic, claiming countless lives and destroying families and communities. We are fast losing a generation to addiction-related deaths, and the evidence is clear: urgent and sustained investment in prevention is essential. To this end, LEAD urges the Zimbabwean government to implement comprehensive strategies that include:

Enhanced Law Enforcement Strengthening law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug trafficking networks and ensure that offenders face stringent penalties. Public Awareness Campaigns Launching extensive public awareness campaigns to educate the public, particularly young people, about the dangers of drug abuse and the long-term consequences of addiction. Rehabilitation Programs Expanding access to rehabilitation and treatment programs for those struggling with addiction, providing them with the support and resources needed for recovery. Community Involvement Encouraging community involvement in prevention efforts, fostering a culture of vigilance and support to protect our youth from falling prey to drug abuse. International Cooperation Collaborating with international partners to share best practices, resources, and intelligence in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

On this day, we call upon all stakeholders that is government, civil society, and the international community to prioritize the fight against drug and substance abuse. By investing in prevention and taking a proactive stance, we can safeguard the future of our youth and build a healthier, safer Zimbabwe for all.

Let us work together to ensure that the message is loud and clear: drug and substance abuse has no place in our society. The time for action is now.

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

LEAD President

