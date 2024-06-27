Wicknell Chivayo Off The Hook As Prosecutors Go After Chimombe, Mpofu

Harare, Zimbabwe – June 26, 2024

By A Correspondent | Despite releasing revelations of money laundering against ZANU PF tender-preneur, Wicknell Chivayo, Harare businessmen Moses Mpofu (49) and Mike Chimombe (43) have appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court facing serious fraud charges. The two are accused of forging critical compliance certificates to secure a lucrative government tender.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe reports that Mpofu and Chimombe allegedly forged a ZIMRA tax clearance certificate and a NSSA compliance certificate under the name of Blackdeck Private Limited. These forged documents were submitted as part of a tender bid to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development for the supply and delivery of goats for the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.

Investigations revealed that the QR codes and references on the certificates were linked to different companies, indicating that the certificates were not genuine. It was further established that Blackdeck Private Limited had been deregistered from the NSSA system in January 2016 and did not possess a valid ZIMRA tax clearance certificate for 2021.

On the basis of these forged documents, the Ministry of Lands contracted Blackdeck Private Limited on November 3, 2021. The Ministry transferred significant funds amounting to ZWL 1.6 billion, approximately USD 7.2 million, into the company’s account. Following delays in goat delivery, further investigations found that the businessmen misrepresented the number of goats available, claiming to have mobilized 32,500 goats across various provinces. However, verification revealed only 3,713 goats in their holding sites.

The Ministry consequently canceled the contract on August 29, 2022. It was discovered that the accused had supplied a total of 4,208 goats valued at USD 331,445 and had converted USD 7,380,751 to their personal use. None of the funds were recovered.

Mpofu and Chimombe have been remanded in custody and are scheduled for a bail hearing tomorrow.

Despite not charging Mr. Wicknell Chivayo, the National Prosecuting Authority emphasizes its commitment to combating crime and corruption through stringent legal actions.

