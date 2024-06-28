Furore As Warriors Don Substandard Kit At COSAFA Tournament

Credit : Ezra Tshisa Sibanda

Zimbabwe beat Comoros 1 nil in the 2024 Cosafa tournament group stages in South Africa.

It is the kit donned by so called Warriors which took everyone’s attention. It was disastrous, nothing bearing the Zimbabwe National team colours, but it looked more of Ghana Black Stars kit.

This is the worst football kit Zimbabwe has ever seen. Chaos and confusion continue in this Zifa Normalisation Committee which is bringing shame to Zimbabwe football.

This is a kit which looks like was bought over the counter just before the game from a Chinese shop and Zim logo sewn on the Jerseys.

It’s fair to say this kit will not be remembered as a classic but a catastrophe which characterised Zim football under NC. This is a novelty effort which just came out looking disastrous, to shirts so drab that players couldn’t pick out their own teammates.

If you threw up this colour, you would probably be pretty concerned because the strip is positively vomit-inducing Zimbabwe Football Association ##ezratshisa4life #ServingCommunities

