Mai Titi Pretends To Apologise To First Lady For Leading Crowds To Insult Her

By Showbiz Reporter | The sociallite Mai Titi has for the first time appeared to apologise to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for leading crowds to berate her.



The development follows an incident in May when Felistas Murata made her social media followers believe that she has spent Mother’s Day with Auxillia Mnangagwa’s husband (in the wife’s absence). The incident led to her followers beating Mrs Mnangagwa saying people uncomfortable with the announcement should themselves spend time with Auxillia.

The ED meeting at te Kwekwe farm

Murata had posted the video of Emmerson Mnangagwa in an intoxicated state as he drank yellow whisky, a clip she used to claim that she has state level powers against her critics.

Speaking on video last week, Murata announced saying, “if there is anything I did to the First Lady and the President (Mukuru) I apologise,” she announced without admitting her wrongdoing.

