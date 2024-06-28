RAT MOTHER: Mai Titi’s Many Violence Prosecutions Since 2015-24 And How She Became Known As Such

Spread the love

By Lifestyle Editor | The following is a 9 year historic account of Mai Titi (Felistas Murata) between 2015 and 2024 detailing how she has earned the title ‘Rat Mother’ which she interchanges to “Cat Mum.”

2015 – Convicted for domestic violence, that is, assaulting own husband. Sentenced to community service .

. 2015 – Skips community service.

2017 Jan 01: Unpopular, 9,000 followers on FB.

2017 July 17: Diagnosed with cancer

2017 July 25 – Turns to Prophet Makandiwa for so called Cancer Treatment.

2017 July 25: I’ve Been healed of Cancer by Makandiwa.

2017 July 28: I’m not lying Makandiwa healed me of cancer, I will show you my cancer diagnosis from Newlands Clinic.

https://www.facebook.com/ZimEye/videos/1531955210199005/

https://www.facebook.com/ZimEye/videos/1531955210199005/ 2017 August 3: Denies Prophet Makandiwa bribed her.

2018 28 May: Accuses husband Of HIV infection, cries on Facebook LIVE.

2018 29 May: Cries in Facebook LIVE saying a Harare Magistrate certified a DNA trace of HIV infection to her ex husband.

2018 June : No such record found at Harare Magistrates Court; no such incident ever happened.

2018 June: Becomes very popular after the HIV infection allegation, and as a result Facebook numbers rise above 100,000.

2019 Jan: Accuses a list of several women; uses unprintable words to bully the many women.

2019 to 2020: Announces On FB video that she’s hired assailants to torture several Zimbabweans she doesn’t agree with.

2020: Jan – Films herself deploying hitmen to torture and assault South Africa based male comedians, Sean DelRoy. VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/2Rjtbj5v6xLztktF/

2020: Oct – Hires Hitmen after a Malborough BusinessWoman, Kristen Smasher. VIDEO- https://www.facebook.com/share/v/kua5ykm8Z7fq6jr8/

2020: Nov – Arrested by police. Sleeps in cells. Case continues at court.

2021: March – Publicly boasts she’s been paid USD50,000 By filmmaker and flown to Tanzania on Business Class.

Hired by filmmaker on Pro Bono contractual arrangement.

Secretly Ubers herself to a senior elderly Congolese singer in order to force him into bed.

Telephones Male Producer demanding he must bring condoms to her. Elderly male singer refuses to bed her.

Announces and then quickly unleashes violence on a British female love rival who she feels might be blocking her from bedding the elderly Congolese singer.



2021: April 14 – Captured on camera violently fighting A British female actor over the elderly Congolese singer. (video).

the violence in Tanzania captured on camera

Tanzanian Police Launch Investigation.

2021: May 18- Fired from Tanzanian film project.

Accuses Film Producer, BJB Of being poor and manipulating women for asx.

Accuses the same popular Congolese singer of Serious Sex Crimes.

Accuses BJB Film producer of not paying her and feeding her with sadza and beans every day.

Contradicts Herself By Announcing that BJB Film Company Never Paid Her A Penny, The Opposite Of What She Had Announced 4 Weeks Before.

Riles Zimbabweans To Support Her Saying She Was Used A Slave To Act Without Pay.

Continues To Accuse Film Company of Both Slave Labour And Sex Crimes.

Shoots A Live Video With A Colleague On The Project Asking Her To Confirm That Women Were Being Raped. Colleague Embarrasses Her Saying, Felistas Was Just Fighting To Bed The Male Elderly Congolese Singer, Nothing More. Felistas: “The sex that was happening in the house, what was I fighting for?” Colleague on phone: “Aah, you were arguing with Daisy, because of what happened to A* … everybody wanted to fu*k A “

Very clear video footage shows the moments, Mai Titi threw punches at the so called love rival to the point of fil lighting equipment breaking as she charges towards her saying, “You have nothing!,” and

“Stop fucking with me…” VIDEO-

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/2qHCoYfasLnGfb8R

LIVE VIDEO OF CONFESSION-



WARNING- STRONG LANGUAGE: Everybody wanted to f*ck Awilo and everybody was just acting up, Mai Titi's cast witness responds to her allegations that their producer, BJB Films sexually abused women pic.twitter.com/5jF9roYyp6 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 19, 2021

2021 May 22: Cancer Diagnosis Still To Be Submitted 4 Years Running.

HIV Diagnosis Still To Be Submitted 3 Years Running.

2021 Dec – She Drops Allegations Against BJB, The Tanzania Project’s Film Company.

2023 May – She is convicted for theft o Trust Property and jailed for the rest of the year.

Another police case is opened for allegedly defrauding investors hundreds of thousands of pounds.

2024 April – She insults one of the complaining investors, Mildred Meda saying the tens of thousands of pounds she paid her will not be returned.

2024 May 25 – She films President Emmerson Mnangagwa in an intoxicated state while posing as his girlfriend on Mothers Day and uses that clip to intimidate online critics.

2024 May 27 – Activists loyal to First Auxillia Mnangagwa are infuriated at how she imposed herself as the President’s girlfriend on Mother’s Day in May, and fears are that the way she has treated other married women is the way she may end up abusing the First Lady. Already scores of her supporters have followed her contemptuous posts against the President and wife, to announce various scoffs and insults against the First Lady (see pictures).

Most worrisome to security analysts has been the tenacity with which Felistas Murata has continued to abuse many citizens with little conscience, and a caller on a social media discussion alleged she has even killed people- AUDIO: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/wyxYhpwoMF5VBXb5/

A large documentary is underway in which Felistas Murata speaks to two undercover reporters from ZimEye posing as police officers assisting her delete police cases, and other notorieties.

Meanwhile, Mai Titi known primarily for her social media presence, has exhibited a series of concerning behaviors from 2015 to 2021. These actions include criminal activities, allegations, and public altercations.

Documented Incidents:

1. 2015: Conviction for Domestic Violence • Assaulted her husband and was sentenced to community service, which she subsequently skipped. • Risk Indicators: Physical violence, disregard for legal obligations. 2. 2017: Health and Allegations • Claims of being healed of cancer by Prophet Makandiwa; no verification of her diagnosis or cure was provided. • Risk Indicators: Potentially misleading public with unverified health claims. 3. 2018: Allegations Against Ex-Husband • Accused her ex-husband of infecting her with HIV, a claim that was found unsubstantiated. • Risk Indicators: Publicly spreading false accusations, potentially defaming others. 4. 2019 - 2020: Threats and Violence • Publicly accused and bullied various women on Facebook. • Announced hiring assailants to torture people she disagreed with. • Filmed herself deploying hitmen to assault individuals. • Risk Indicators: Verbal abuse, incitement to violence, direct involvement in violent actions. 5. 2021: Violent and Erratic Behaviour • Public altercations and accusations during a film project in Tanzania, including physical fights and unfounded accusations against colleagues. • Continued to make contradictory statements and accusations. • Risk Indicators: Physical violence, public disturbances, inconsistent and potentially manipulative behavior.

Risk to Public Safety:

Based on the documented behavior, Mai Titi poses several risks to public safety:

1. Physical Violence: Her history of assaulting her husband and engaging in physical fights indicates a propensity for violence. 2. Threats and Intimidation: Announcing and deploying hitmen to assault individuals showcases a serious threat to those she targets. 3. False Accusations: Making unverified and false allegations against people, including serious health claims, can harm reputations and cause unwarranted panic or fear. 4. Erratic and Manipulative Behaviour: Inconsistent statements and contradictory actions can create confusion and distrust among those she interacts with, potentially leading to volatile situations. 5. Public Incitement: Encouraging her followers to support her baseless claims and actions can incite public unrest and potentially mobilize her followers to commit harmful acts.

:

Mai Titi’s documented behaviour between 2015 and 2021 indicates a pattern of violence, manipulation, and public disturbance. Given the severity and frequency of her actions, she presents a significant risk to public safety. Continued monitoring and appropriate legal actions are necessary to mitigate these risks and ensure public safety. Her latest (June) instructions to her followers are all in all incitements, as she says:

”When I came out of prison, I was silent until I got provoked later on you then discover that it is better to focus on your husband who loves you now for some of you who come to my inbox sometimes I end up blocking you at least do a live video they say at least do a live so that people see you but how far would you go to try and prove everything? I will end up opening my underwear to show that I am around. Some of you say I was fired from TopSnash, But at least you can see that this did not happen. I don’t have to comment trying to prove a point. This is there. This is not there. People talk because they want you to act you live a life to try and prove to people. Will you go? Let the dogs bark at that time I told you listen do not But it’s like cat family you are full of emotions your emotions too many and emotions for things that are unnecessary you know, now you are now talking saying that I lost my car but this is my gift from the company. It is a payment from the company so even if they want to take it away, it will not go anywhere. You don’t know that even if the company Owner wakes up and says he wants to take the car from me that will not happen. You see what I mean so some of the things that you hear I just gossip leave all gossip, out of the car that is outside it is my car. It is my car. It is my car so the company owner says something that Car is my take-home. Do you understand? It is my take-home the day you discover that I remove the Brand that is when you can then say it is no longer my car but so far it is my employment job. It is my car that is why it was branded like that. So never think that The things that you hear are true. So there is nowhere the car will go, so I don’t want to come here to prove to show if I am still married to my husband. That man still loves me there is nowhere where he can go he loves me with his, Tman loves me if there is anyone who loves me on Earth it is Gilbert he loves me. He can die and resurrect because of me and what I love about him. He doesn’t listen to all this. I told him just block your ears. There is nowhere he will go he loves me with his intestines with everything that he has. I don’t know what that man is under my witchcraft pot. If you find the day, he leaves me. You must know that maybe it is the war with Iran or something. I love him so much when he looks at me he knows that he is mine and I am his. This is the type of man that you can say till death do us part. I went to PRISON and He remains sticking to me he loves me so much. I am to the point of pain. If there is any time in my life when I’ve been loved, it is with this man . Do not listen to gossip. Do not listen to people who don’t have anything to do loves me with his intestines. Where could he go? That man is a soulmate that man is a buttock mate. That man is more than a soulmate so forget and smile when you hear that he has left me even on that day it was said that he has left me at the airport but you saw him with me later on that man is here with me. I am even giving him a child soon. One of these days called Gabrona right now. I am in the process. I don’t want anything to do with gossip. We have good things to do with our lives. We’ve got things to do. I can’t be answering people on Facebook. Know your limits. Should I have a day off? The day you were fighting on Facebook I was showing off my cosmetic creams.

You cat family must just be destroying them over there; now listen to me, from now on what we do a sword for a sword a life for a life where you hurt something you must destroy them there me leave me here where I am am do you hear me? My children here? I am okay you must bomb there where they have bumped you bump the return the bumps simple like that an eye for an eye escort for a sword and gun for a gun. Just do that don’t come to my phone. Just throw bombs throw explosive all over return, return the fire before I used to say that cat family do not say anything if a gun comes, an AK47, turn it back, simple; You do not need to go into the bed sheets; we are not weak; Cat family is not for the week it’s not for the emotional. It’s not further. We are not fainthearted we are the bandits if you have a light heart get out of the cat family get out of the cat family because it is for bandits it is for warriors. It is not for people who are cowards. Do you understand what a cat is? We are no longer called cat, We are now lying we were promoted from being cat. We are now lion. Have you ever seen a lion? That is intimidated? Have you ever seen a lion? That cries everywhere? Do it over there? Don’t come to my phone asking me Amai Titi are you okay? And flat forth, no, no no for what? Just bomb over there finish them over there don’t come to my phone. Why do you look? What do you look for at my phone? Fix things over there finish them over there. We are the strongest. We are the most strongest ones. why should we be weak? Why should we be scared? Why should we worry? Why should we be scared with things that are nonsense? We abundance guys, we are banded. Why should we lie down? We abundance cat family why should we be stressed saying Mai Titi!? Please, aaah to do what? I don’t want to be forced to do a live video. I will only do it when and where I want. No one tells me to do anything to prove if I am okay or not why should I be ill? My husband knows that I’ve got HIV. Some of you were saying that I am in the blankets sleeping in bed. What did you achieve when I am busy making money? Just bomb there. Not to come here my way. Why are you so quick to think that it is the truth? Why don’t you wait? Stand your ground. No, don’t do that. You end up making them take advantage of you. The people now know that you are weak they now know that you are those who want to prove a point. Why do we allow people to use us? Let them talk what they want to talk whatever they want to say or speak. Let them speak. Yes if I have been chased. Why should I prove something? I only press live when it is time for work like this. Do you want me to press so that I prove that I am alive? They are saying that I need to post my husband For people to see that he is alive. Have you ever seen my husband? He is a private person he doesn’t like Drama things. They are certain people who will be claiming this and that he doesn’t have to prove a point. The day when I will want to prove a point with him is the day I will be dressed in that white dress. That is the day, otherwise you will only see him in the stories on Instagram. I don’t want anyone to force me to press live. I only want to live when I am at work. I don’t want to just press live. I don’t press live in order to make money. Some of you are saying I should live. I am not a person who is for gossip. I am somebody who is at work. My page only works for work issues. When you find me answering people, I will only have gotten upset as someone who is made of flesh but later on I regret that why did I respond? And then later my husband you hear him asking? Why did you do that? But I don’t want to respond I don’t even want to respond. I just want to live my life the way I want it so don’t come to me and tell me to press live at least post something when you find me in the morning. I haven’t posted anything I don’t want to post anything. That is what things are Simple and clear. We have got other things to do, guys, family, a lot of things. I don’t need to be up every time out there on social media. On some days, you want to tell yourself I want to take a day off. It is like on that day I wasn’t even there the whole day that day when they were saying that I have been assaulted by CIOs, I was not even in the country, I had travelled to order some goods, but people were saying that I’ve been assaulted. They were all lies. There was not even a video why do you believe things when you cannot see anything and you just conclude and say it is true?

We are now afraid to come on Facebook every day do you have to come every morning to show your body; sides, for people to inspect your body? Am I swollen? Am I stressed? For people to treat me like children don’t treat me like that. Now I am now going to be blocking you because you focus on things that really do not matter. Learn to stand for who you love; if you love me you will stand for me whether I am there or not you will stand just like that whether I have not come out, you need to come out yourselves and ask them “yes, so what had you said?” That is what you need to do with people. In a war people do not ask where the commander is.

Do you know what happens in a war? People call others commanders but soldiers keep advancing. They do not ask themselves where the commander is.

When I came out of prison, I was silent until I got provoked later on you then discover that it is better to focus on your husband who loves you now for some of you who come to my inbox sometimes I end up blocking you at least do a live video they say at least do a live so that people see you but how far would you go to try and prove everything? I will end up opening my underwear to show that I am around. Some of you say I was fired from TopSnash, But at least you can see that this did not happen. I don’t have to comment trying to prove a point. This is there. This is not there. People talk because they want you to act you live a life to try and prove to people. Will you go? Let the dogs bark at that time I told you listen do not But it’s like cat family you are full of emotions your emotions too many and emotions for things that are unnecessary you know, now you are now talking saying that I lost my car but this is my gift from the company. It is a payment from the company so even if they want to take it away, it will not go anywhere. You don’t know that even if the company Owner wakes up and says he wants to take the car from me that will not happen. You see what I mean so some of the things that you hear I just gossip leave all gossip, out of the car that is outside it is my car. It is my car. It is my car so the company owner says something that Car is my take-home. Do you understand? It is my take-home the day you discover that I remove the Brand that is when you can then say it is no longer my car but so far it is my employment job. It is my car that is why it was branded like that. So never think that The things that you hear are true. So there is nowhere the car will go, so I don’t want to come here to prove to show if I am still married to my husband. That man still loves me there is nowhere where he can go he loves me with his, Tman loves me if there is anyone who loves me on Earth it is Gilbert he loves me. He can die and resurrect because of me and what I love about him. He doesn’t listen to all this. I told him just block your ears. There is nowhere he will go he loves me with his intestines with everything that he has. I don’t know what that man is under my witchcraft pot. If you find the day, he leaves me. You must know that maybe it is the war with Iran or something. I love him so much when he looks at me he knows that he is mine and I am his. This is the type of man that you can say till death do us part. I went to PRISON and He remains sticking to me he loves me so much. I am to the point of pain. If there is any time in my life when I’ve been loved, it is with this man . Do not listen to gossip. Do not listen to people who don’t have anything to do loves me with his intestines. Where could he go? That man is a soulmate that man is a buttock mate. That man is more than a soulmate so forget and smile when you hear that he has left me even on that day it was said that he has left me at the airport but you saw him with me later on that man is here with me. I am even giving him a child soon. One of these days called Gabrona right now. I am in the process. I don’t want anything to do with gossip. We have good things to do with our lives. We’ve got things to do. I can’t be answering people on Facebook. Know your limits. Should I have a day off? The day you were fighting on Facebook I was showing off my cosmetic creams.

You cat family must just be destroying them over there; now listen to me, from now on what we do a sword for a sword a life for a life where you hurt something you must destroy them there me leave me here where I am am do you hear me? My children here? I am okay you must bomb there where they have bumped you bump the return the bumps simple like that an eye for an eye escort for a sword and gun for a gun. Just do that don’t come to my phone. Just throw bombs throw explosive all over return, return the fire before I used to say that cat family do not say anything if a gun comes, an AK47, turn it back, simple; You do not need to go into the bed sheets; we are not weak; Cat family is not for the week it’s not for the emotional. It’s not further. We are not fainthearted we are the bandits if you have a light heart get out of the cat family get out of the cat family because it is for bandits it is for warriors. It is not for people who are cowards. Do you understand what a cat is? We are no longer called cat, We are now lying we were promoted from being cat. We are now lion. Have you ever seen a lion? That is intimidated? Have you ever seen a lion? That cries everywhere? Do it over there? Don’t come to my phone asking me Amai Titi are you okay? And flat forth, no, no no for what? Just bomb over there finish them over there don’t come to my phone. Why do you look? What do you look for at my phone? Fix things over there finish them over there. We are the strongest. We are the most strongest ones. why should we be weak? Why should we be scared? Why should we worry? Why should we be scared with things that are nonsense? We abundance guys, we are banded. Why should we lie down? We abundance cat family why should we be stressed saying Mai Titi!? Please, aaah to do what? I don’t want to be forced to do a live video. I will only do it when and where I want. No one tells me to do anything to prove if I am okay or not why should I be ill? My husband knows that I’ve got HIV. Some of you were saying that I am in the blankets sleeping in bed. What did you achieve when I am busy making money? Just bomb there. Not to come here my way. Why are you so quick to think that it is the truth? Why don’t you wait? Stand your ground. No, don’t do that. You end up making them take advantage of you. The people now know that you are weak they now know that you are those who want to prove a point. Why do we allow people to use us? Let them talk what they want to talk whatever they want to say or speak. Let them speak. Yes if I have been chased. Why should I prove something? I only press live when it is time for work like this. Do you want me to press so that I prove that I am alive? They are saying that I need to post my husband For people to see that he is alive. Have you ever seen my husband? He is a private person he doesn’t like Drama things. They are certain people who will be claiming this and that he doesn’t have to prove a point. The day when I will want to prove a point with him is the day I will be dressed in that white dress. That is the day, otherwise you will only see him in the stories on Instagram. I don’t want anyone to force me to press live. I only want to live when I am at work. I don’t want to just press live. I don’t press live in order to make money. Some of you are saying I should live. I am not a person who is for gossip. I am somebody who is at work. My page only works for work issues. When you find me answering people, I will only have gotten upset as someone who is made of flesh but later on I regret that why did I respond? And then later my husband you hear him asking? Why did you do that? But I don’t want to respond I don’t even want to respond. I just want to live my life the way I want it so don’t come to me and tell me to press live at least post something when you find me in the morning. I haven’t posted anything I don’t want to post anything. That is what things are Simple and clear. We have got other things to do, guys, family, a lot of things. I don’t need to be up every time out there on social media. On some days, you want to tell yourself I want to take a day off. It is like on that day I wasn’t even there the whole day that day when they were saying that I have been assaulted by CIOs, I was not even in the country, I had travelled to order some goods, but people were saying that I’ve been assaulted. They were all lies. There was not even a video why do you believe things when you cannot see anything and you just conclude and say it is true?

We are now afraid to come on Facebook every day do you have to come every morning to show your body; sides, for people to inspect your body? Am I swollen? Am I stressed? For people to treat me like children don’t treat me like that. Now I am now going to be blocking you because you focus on things that really do not matter. Learn to stand for who you love; if you love me you will stand for me whether I am there or not you will stand just like that whether I have not come out, you need to come out yourselves and ask them “yes, so what had you said?” That is what you need to do with people. In a war people do not ask where the commander is.

Do you know what happens in a war? People call others commanders but soldiers keep advancing. They do not ask themselves where the commander is.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...