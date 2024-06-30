Fresh Details On Chimombe, Mpofu Goat Saga

US$ 7 million lost in goat tender involving businessmen Chimombe, Mpofu.

ALL DETAILS:

Accusation: Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu accused of defrauding the Government of US$7 million meant for the Presidential Goat Scheme.

Current Status: Both to remain in remand prison over the weekend; bail ruling deferred to Monday.

Alleged Crime:

Failed to supply goats after receiving full payment. Forged ZIMRA tax clearance and NSSA compliance certificates. Misrepresented company compliance to win the tender.

Company Details:

Tender granted to Blackdeck Poultry and Livestock Farming, not Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd. Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd deregistered from NSSA in January 2016. Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd not issued a ZIMRA tax clearance for 2021.

Contract Details:

Ministry of Agriculture contract signed on November 16, 2021, for 632,001 goats worth US$87,757,168. Ministry paid Blackdeck ZWL$1.6 billion (US$7,712,197 at the time).

Outcome:

Duo only supplied 4,208 goats valued at US$331,445. Converted US$7,380,751 for personal use. No recovery of the converted funds.

Public Concern:

Goats meant to benefit less privileged people in Zimbabwe.

Source : Operation Restore Legacy

