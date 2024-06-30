Ramaphosa Announces Cabinet Full Of DA, ANC, IFP

Cabinet Announcement 2024 https://t.co/USmi1bj6p1 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 30, 2024

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In a groundbreaking move towards inclusive governance, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a new cabinet featuring a diverse mix of members from the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), and other political parties. This strategic decision aims to foster unity and cooperation among the nation’s political factions.

Here is the list of the newly appointed cabinet members:

Deputy President:

Paul Mashatile

Minister of Agriculture:

John Steenhuisen

Deputy Minister of Agriculture:

Rosemary Nokuzola Capa

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development:

Mzwanele Nyhontso

Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development:

Chupu Stanley Mathabatha

Minister of Basic Education:

Siviwe Gwarube

Deputy Minister of Basic Education:

Reginah Mhaule

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies:

Solly Malatsi

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies:

Mondli Gungubele

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs:

Velinkosi Hlabisa

Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs:

Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans:

Angie Motshekga

Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans:

Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo

Minister of Electricity and Energy:

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy:

Samantha Graham

Minister of Health:

Aaron Motsoaledi

Deputy Minister of Health:

Joe Phaahla

Minister of Higher Education:

Nobuhle Nkabane

Deputy Ministers of Higher Education:

Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe

Minister of Home Affairs:

Leon Schreiber

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs:

Njabulo Nzuza

Minister of Human Settlements:

Mmamoloko Kubayi

Deputy Minister of Human Settlements:

Tandi Mahambehlala

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation:

Ronald Lamola

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation:

Blade Nzimande

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation:

Nomalungelo Gina

Minister of Employment and Labour:

Nomakhosazana Meth

Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour:

Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina

Minister of Finance:

Enoch Godongwana

Deputy Ministers of Finance:

David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment:

Dion George

Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment:

Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts

President Ramaphosa’s announcement marks a significant step towards building a more inclusive and representative government in South Africa. The inclusion of members from various political parties is expected to bring a range of perspectives and expertise, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing the nation’s challenges. The new cabinet is set to prioritize key issues such as land reform, education, health, and economic development.

Stay tuned for further updates and analyses on the impact of this historic cabinet reshuffle.

