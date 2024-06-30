Ramaphosa Announces Cabinet Full Of DA, ANC, IFP

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In a groundbreaking move towards inclusive governance, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a new cabinet featuring a diverse mix of members from the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), and other political parties. This strategic decision aims to foster unity and cooperation among the nation’s political factions.
Here is the list of the newly appointed cabinet members:
Deputy President:
- Paul Mashatile
Minister of Agriculture:
- John Steenhuisen
Deputy Minister of Agriculture:
- Rosemary Nokuzola Capa
Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development:
- Mzwanele Nyhontso
Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development:
- Chupu Stanley Mathabatha
Minister of Basic Education:
- Siviwe Gwarube
Deputy Minister of Basic Education:
- Reginah Mhaule
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies:
- Solly Malatsi
Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies:
- Mondli Gungubele
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs:
- Velinkosi Hlabisa
Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs:
- Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans:
- Angie Motshekga
Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans:
- Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo
Minister of Electricity and Energy:
- Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy:
- Samantha Graham
Minister of Health:
- Aaron Motsoaledi
Deputy Minister of Health:
- Joe Phaahla
Minister of Higher Education:
- Nobuhle Nkabane
Deputy Ministers of Higher Education:
- Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe
Minister of Home Affairs:
- Leon Schreiber
Deputy Minister of Home Affairs:
- Njabulo Nzuza
Minister of Human Settlements:
- Mmamoloko Kubayi
Deputy Minister of Human Settlements:
- Tandi Mahambehlala
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation:
- Ronald Lamola
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation:
- Blade Nzimande
Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation:
- Nomalungelo Gina
Minister of Employment and Labour:
- Nomakhosazana Meth
Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour:
- Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina
Minister of Finance:
- Enoch Godongwana
Deputy Ministers of Finance:
- David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment:
- Dion George
Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment:
- Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts
President Ramaphosa’s announcement marks a significant step towards building a more inclusive and representative government in South Africa. The inclusion of members from various political parties is expected to bring a range of perspectives and expertise, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing the nation’s challenges. The new cabinet is set to prioritize key issues such as land reform, education, health, and economic development.
Stay tuned for further updates and analyses on the impact of this historic cabinet reshuffle.