George Guvamatanga Fired and Reinstated Amid Damning Corruption Allegations

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | In a dramatic turn of events, Finance and Economic Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga was fired and then swiftly reinstated within a span of eight days following the publication of a ZimEye article on June 14, 2024. The article, which brought to light serious allegations of corruption, led to immediate action by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to impeccable sources, Guvamatanga was terminated on June 22, 2024, after the corruption probe intensified, pinpointing him as the key figure in the scandal. The investigation revealed that Guvamatanga was charging up to 30% in bribes for the release of government contract payments, exacerbating the already severe foreign currency shortages in the country.

The allegations included a substantial net corruption loss estimated at no less than USD $20 billion. Sources also indicate that the probe highlighted his private operations in Ballantyne Park, where he allegedly facilitated these illicit transactions.

“ED was briefed and George was fired as a result of that ZimEye article,” an impeccable sources told ZimEye.

However, the situation took a surprising turn when David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, Deputy Minister and cousin to the President, intervened. Known for his professional integrity and noted intellectual prowess, David Mnangagwa’s intervention led to Guvamatanga’s reinstatement shortly after his dismissal. This move has sparked widespread speculation about the internal dynamics and power struggles within the government.

Guvamatanga was still to comment over the matter at the time of printing.

Meanwhile, observers suggest that the initial firing and subsequent reinstatement of Guvamatanga reflect ongoing tensions and potential vendettas within the political elite. David Mnangagwa, despite facing numerous personal attacks, including unexplained incidents at his home, is perceived as striving to maintain accountability within the Treasury.

The public awaits further developments and official statements regarding these serious allegations, as the net tightens around those involved in this extensive corruption scheme.

