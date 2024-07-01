Zaka Blows USS200,000 On Rig

Zaka RDC Faces Scrutiny Over Unused $200,000 Drilling Rig Amidst Water Crisis

Zaka, Zimbabwe – The Zaka Rural District Council (RDC) is under fire after revelations that a water drilling rig, purchased over five years ago for more than US$200,000, has not drilled a single borehole. This comes amid an acute shortage of clean and safe water in the district, exacerbating public health concerns.

Last year, Zaka district experienced a severe cholera outbreak, leading to several deaths among villagers who relied on contaminated water sources such as rivers and unprotected wells. The crisis has brought the council’s management practices into sharp focus.

In a leaked letter to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, councilors led by chairperson Fungai Maregedze exposed the inefficiencies and alleged mismanagement. The letter, dated June 7 and obtained by TellZim, claims the local authority bought the drilling rig in 2018, yet it has never been operational.

Chairperson Maregedze’s letter was a follow-up to an earlier communication dated May 20, in which the councilors sought ministerial intervention due to an impasse with the RDC management.

When contacted, Zaka RDC Chief Executive Officer David Majaura disputed the claims. Majaura stated that the procurement process began in 2021, not 2019 as alleged, and confirmed that five boreholes have since been drilled using the rig.

“The procurement started in 2021 and it took time to be delivered. It was said to be at a port in South Africa and was finally delivered at the end of 2023,” Majaura explained. “On testing, it was noted that it had parts vandalized while at the port, so the supplier took it for fixing. We were handed over the rig back in February this year and we have since drilled five boreholes. One is in Jerera, one in Charuka, another one at Charingeno Secondary, and two at Charingeno Primary School.”

However, Maregedze’s letter refutes these claims, emphasizing that the rig has not been used since its purchase. The councilors allege that whenever they question the management, they are accused of interference.

“The council bought a rig in 2018/19 and paid over or around US$200,000 but never drilled a single borehole up to today as they cite problems with the rig. When we tried to get clarification on that, the CEO then wrote to you saying we are interfering, yet we are playing our oversight role,” Maregedze wrote.

The letter also raised suspicions of corruption, particularly in how council properties such as community halls are being leased. Maregedze highlighted that Gain Wholesale has been renting a community hall since 2019, paying US$2,000 per month, yet there are no visible improvements to the vendor market as intended.

Minister Daniel Garwe has responded by dispatching a five-member team to investigate the various allegations and issues within the Zaka RDC.

The situation underscores a critical governance issue in Zaka RDC, with the local population bearing the brunt of administrative inefficiencies. The investigation’s findings will be crucial in addressing the accountability and functionality of the council, especially in providing essential services to the community.

