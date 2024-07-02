67 Slay Queens Driving Range Rovers Dished Out By Guvamatanga?

Dear Editor. I saw your other articles on Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga. Did you know that there are 67 women driving Range Rovers given by the perm sec all over right now? You need to interview him and see if he denies even what he said to Makhadzi on camera on that night.

Also Ed Branson was given millions worth of public money for fertilisers which he never delivered. At least Wicknell delivered fake election results for Mnangagwa, what of Branson and Guvamatanga what have they produced?



