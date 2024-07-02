Warriors Crash Out Of COSAFA Cup?

Zimbabwe’s poor run against Kenya continued after losing the 2024 COSAFA Cup, Group B game played on Tuesday.

The result saw the Warriors knocked out of the tournament despite a strong start which saw them topping the group with six points ahead of the tie.

Jairos Tapera’s charges won 1-0 and 2-0 against Comoros and Zambia, respectively.

The national team needed at least a draw to win the group and progress to the semifinals.

However, second half goals from Austin Odhiambo and Benson Omalla ended Zimbabwe’s campaign.

Odhiambo netted in the 54th minute to open the scoring. The second goal from Omalla came in the 72nd minute to seal the victory for the East Africans.

The loss placed the Warriors on third position, while Kenya finished second with Comoros taking the first place after beating Zambia, who ended the group games with no points.

