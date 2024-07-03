Advocate Fulcrum Takes Army Commander Head-on

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu has written to Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Ancelem Sanyatwe warning him that his recent remarks that they will use command voting to protect Zanu PF’s power were in violation of the Constitution.

In a letter to Sanyatwe, Mpofu demanded that the ZDF Commander unreservedly withdraws his statements within 7 days failure of which he will take steps to ensure that “appropriate remedies under the law are put in motion.”

Sir, it has come to my attention that you have been recorded addressing a gathering of multitudes in the following manner (per my translation):

“…Zanu PF shall rule until donkeys grow horns, whatever your stated and expressed wishes. I am now speaking as the Commander of the Army. We shall use what is called Command Voting… do we understand each other? Forward with Zanu (PF) Forward with (PF)…Forward with ED Mnangagwa. Down with the enemy”

I consider the above statements to be a violation of:

Section 208(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe in that you as a member of a security service (the Zimbabwe National Army):

a. In so uttering such statements in a public gathering, acted in a partisan manner.

b. Furthered the interests of a political party- Zanu (PF).

Mpofu demanded that Sanyatwe withdraws his statements or face the remedies under the law.

“Sir, I therefore write to demand, as I do now, that you unreservedly withdraw your above statements within seven days of your receipt of this letter, failing which I shall take steps to ensure that appropriate remedies under the law are put in motion,” said Mpofu.

