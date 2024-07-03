After Saying He’s Better Than Chamisa, Hopewell Moves To Lure Youths With Car Selfie Saying Unlike Nelson, I’m Fighting To Get You Nice Things, But Here Are the Fraud V11s

By Business Reporter | Just after announcing he is better than Nelson Chamisa who is now useless, activist Hopewell Chin’ono has moved to appease Zimbabwean youths with the same claim that has been discredited by a respected doctor whose name he once posted, by publishing the picture of a car saying he wants youths to access nice of things of life, and that he wants them to achieve their Generation Z moment.



Chin’ono seems to have forgotten that he is the very person who has robbed Zimbabwe’s youths of their Generation Z chance by advising the army to descend on the civil society and dismantle Nelson Chamisa’s party (see tweets).



Hopewell Chin’ono advice to army to descend on Chamisa

Chin’ono is also on record saying Chamisa is too poor to lead any political party, and he (Chin’ono) has also said that people who do not have houses should not ask him questions because they have not achieved anything in life like him.



Chin’ono’s claim to owning a car in 1994, also contrasts his new allegation of obtaining £50,000 sports car credit facility from a non existent British dealership in 1996, when he has claimed that he was advised by Dr Tendai Maboreke to sell the vehicle and buy a house from the disposal. Dr Maboreke has expressed outrage at the way he has used his name to validate his sportscar acquisition and the family has told ZimEye they have tried to caution him from abusing their name. (Video inside ZimEye paragraph article below)

