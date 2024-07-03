Dozens Confirm Willing To Nail Mike ‘Mbudzi’ Chimombe

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The state has revealed that at least 13 witnesses have confirmed their availability to testify in the case of Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu’s US$7 million goat fraud.

These witnesses include officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and government officials.

Mpofu and Chimombe are accused of forging documents to win the tender for the supply of goats under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

They are being represented by Arshiel Mugiya and Tapson Dzvetero.

The investigating officer, Henry Chapwanya, recorded statements from six witnesses, with plans to obtain at least eight more.

Chapwanya argued that due to this ongoing process, bail should be denied to the accused individuals to prevent potential interference with witnesses. He said:

The accused persons know most of the witnesses because they interacted with them during negotiations for the tender at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje presented documentary evidence, a circulated memo on social media by the accused persons, indicating that the Government allocated approximately US$4 million for the project.

This contradicts the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s release, which stated the amount as US$7 million.

The proceedings were scheduled to resume today, July 3, with the defence lawyers expected to cross-examine Chapwanya.

It is important to note that Chimombe and Mpofu were only charged after they clashed with Wicknell Chivayo, regarding the distribution of funds from a controversial US$40 million deal to supply election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

On February 13, 2023, Mpofu and Chimombe allegedly entered into an agreement with South Africa-based Ren-Form CC to participate in ZEC tenders alongside Chivayo but were subsequently sidelined.

They are currently seeking US$10 million from Chivayo for lost earnings.

Furthermore, Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of leaking audio recordings in which Chivayo purportedly asserted that Mnangagwa and other high-ranking government officials were under his influence.

