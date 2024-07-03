Norman Maroto Final Send-off

DYNAMOS legend, Norman Maroto who passed on last week was given a rousing send off in Mugugu Village, Guruve this Monday.

Football is a universal language and Norman Maroto made millions understand the meaning, and just like the impact he made on the pitch, people from across different persuasions gathered in Mugugu Village in Guruve to pay their last respects to one of Dynamos’ illustrious sons.



