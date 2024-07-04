Pitso Mosimane Praises Zim Players

Spread the love

Pitso Mosimane has revealed how the Zimbabwean players contributed to his success in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Mosimane coached Mamelodi Sundowns for eight years, and worked with several Zimbabwean players that include Khama Billiat, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Cuthbert Malajila and Method Mwanjali.

In a radio interview with Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports World Wide, the gaffer said he used to scout the players during the pre-season in Zimbabwe.

“I used to raid Zimbabwe from Khama Billiat to Cuthbert Malajila, Method Mwanjali, Kuda Mahachi and others.

“You know what I used to do my pre-season there in Zimbabwe and when I go there I would play CAPS United, Highlanders and Dynamos.

“I would always play those and people don’t know why, it is because there is talent in Zimbabwe.”

Mosimane believes the country still has rich football talent despite the decline in the of number Zimbabwean players in the South African top-flight.

He added: “If I am to have a Premier League team right now which is not one of the giants, I will go to Zimbabwe for pre-season, play those big three, trust me I will come with one or two players which I will eventually sell to Sundowns, Pirates or Chiefs.”

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...